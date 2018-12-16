Mudhol blast: Kumaraswamy expresses grief, directs speedy assistance

[India] Dec 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy expressed grief at the loss of lives in the blast that took place at a sugar factory earlier today, and directed the Deputy Commissioner of police to take immediate steps to provide needed assistance and compensation to the victims' kin.

"Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has expressed his dismay over the death of six people in the explosion at the plant at Kulali village in Mudhol taluk in Bagalkote district. He urged Deputy Commissioner and Police Superintendent to take immediate steps to compensate for the problem. He also instructed them to provide needed assistance and compensation to the deceased families," said an official statement from the chief minister's office.

Kumaraswamy has also asked for a proper investigation into the matter and a report from the police on the same. Six people died while five others sustained grievous injuries after a boiler blast occurred in Nirani sugars at Mudhol in Karnataka's Bagalkot district. Soon after information of the blast came to the fore, fire department officials and police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)