Mufti briefs PM Modi on J-K situation

[India] Feb. 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the overall situation in the state.

During around one-hour meeting, Mufti briefed Prime Minister Modi on the security situation in the Valley as well as along the Line of Control (LOC) in the backdrop of continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

The Prime Minister was also apprised about the peace initiatives by Dineshwar Sharma, Centre's special representative for Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma has been tasked to initiate dialogue process with various political parties, socio-cultural organisations, individuals and opinion makers in the Kashmir Valley. After the meeting, Mufti took to Twitter to say that she also discussed the implementation of Agenda of Alliance (AoA) with Prime Minister Modi. "Met @PMOIndia @narendramodi to discuss reconciliation between regions, parties & countries. Also spoke about the timely implementation of AoA & how to ensure better coordination in the coalition to further deliver results to the people of J&K (sic)," Mufti tweeted. Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the coalition partners in the Jammu and Kashmir government. The Chief Minister also thanked Prime Minister Modi for reducing airfare for the Hajj pilgrimage. "I welcome the decision of the Central Government & thank @narendramodi ji for substantially reducing the airfare for Hajj pilgrims from India from this year. This will help many more Muslims experience the holy pilgrimage to Kaaba (sic)," Mufti tweeted. On Tuesday, Mufti also met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley here. Mufti briefed Rajnath Singh on the security situation in the Valley as well as along the LOC. During her meeting with Jaitley, Mufti discussed the implementation of Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) in the state. The Chief Minister also demanded swapping of high-interest loans with soft interest loans to reduce repaying burden on the Jammu and Kashmir Government. (ANI)