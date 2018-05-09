Mufti chairs all party meeting

[Jammu and Kashmir], (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti chaired an all-party meeting following the recent stone pelting incidents in the valley, wherein a tourist has died.

The valley has hit the headlines again after a tourist from Chennai, R Thirumani (22), died in a hospital after being hit by a stone during clashes between security forces and protestors in Narbal area.

Earlier on May 2, a bus carrying school students was attacked by stone-pelters in Zawoora village of Shopian district.

On April 30, seven tourists were injured when stone-throwers targeted vehicles in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. (ANI)