Mufti drops to third position in Anantnag seat

[India], May 23 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti dropped down to the third position while National Conference's (NC) Hasnain Masoodi is leading from the Anantnag seat as of 11:30 am on Thursday.

Indian National Congress' Ghulam Ahmad Mir is in the second spot and is giving a tough fight to the NC candidate in the counting phase.

BJP has taken a lead in Jammu and Udhampur seats while NC's Farooq Abdullah is leading from Srinagar constituency, his fellow party leader is also in the lead from Baramulla seat.

NC looks set to gain key constituencies from PDP in these elections while BJP is all set to retain its seats in 2019 with its party candidate Jamyang Tsering Namgyal giving a tough fight to Sajjad Hussain, the independent candidate who is in the lead from Ladakh. The Anantnag seat in South Kashmir is one of the most disturbed areas in the Kashmir valley and elections in the constituency were therefore conducted in three phases under maximum security of the armed forces. (ANI)