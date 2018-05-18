Mufti miffed with Pak over ceasefire violation

[India], May 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has criticised Pakistan for the ceasefire violation that killed five people in the valley along the Line of Control (LoC) during the early hours of the day.

"Continued firing on the border in Jammu is cause of pain & worry. Sad that while our country took lead in starting peace initiatives with cessation of operations during Ramzan, Pakistan has shown no respect whatsoever for this holy month. Pakistan will have to reciprocate & contribute to efforts for lasting peace. Everyone must realise that violence is a zerosum game. My deepest condolences to families of victims," tweeted Mufti.

Mufti tweeted this reacting to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The ceasefire violation has killed a total of five people, one BSF jawan and four civilians. The government had recently decided to suspend operations against terrorists in the valley during the month of Ramzan. "If they are targeting us, they are getting an appropriate reply. We were expecting such an incident because the harvesting season is over and once harvesting season gets over, they always do such mischief," said BSF IF Ram Awtar.(ANI)