Mukesh Meena to take over as Special CP of Anti-Corruption Bureau

[India], July 4 (ANI): As many as nine Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred in Delhi on Tuesday.

Out of the nine, Mukesh Kumar Meena has been appointed as the Special Commissioner of Police (CP) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Ajay Chaudhary will be taking over as the Joint CP, NDR.

Following is the list of the nine officers transferred:

· Rajesh Malik

· T.N. Mohan

· Mukesh Kumar Meena

· Ajay Chaudhary

· Atul Katiyar · K. Jegadesan · Narendra Singh Bundela · Gaurav Sharma · Ved Prakash Surya (ANI)