Mukherjee addresses trainees at RSS venue

Nagpur (Maharashtra): Former president Pranab Mukherjee arrived at Reshimbagh in Nagpur on Thursday to deliver a valedictory address to officer trainees of the Sangh Shiksha Varga of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here.

He was welcomed by senior RSS functionaries, including RSS Sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

In the run-up to the event, a political slugfest had erupted after Mukherjee accepted an invite from the RSS to be the chief guest at its 'Tritiya Varsha Sangh Shiksha Varg' (cadres training program).

Several Congress leaders urged him to reconsider, while others said his visit would create an "undesirable difference" in the country. The RSS said the former president's acceptance of their invitation indicated his "greatness". Mukherjee had earlier said he will reveal his thoughts at the event itself. Mahatma Gandhi, former president Zakir Husain, activist Jayaprakash Narayan and commander-in-chief of the Indian Army, Kodandera M. Cariappa had previously been guests at various RSS events.