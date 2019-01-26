Mukherjee conferred with Bharat Ratna because he visited RSS headquarters: Azam Khan

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Saturday said that former President Pranab Mukherjee was conferred with the Bharat Ratna because he had visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

Speaking to ANI, former Uttar Pradesh minister, Khan said: "There is no politics in it, he had accepted the invite by the RSS to visit their headquarters. However, the RSS had to give something in return for it."

Janata Dal (United) leader Danish Ali also echoed the similar sentiments by saying that Mukherjee was chosen because he had visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

A political slugfest had erupted after Mukherjee accepted the invitation by the RSS for attending their officer trainees' programme at headquarters in Nagpur in June last year. Apart from serving as the prime minister and president of the country, Mukherjee, also held charge of top ministries including finance, external affairs, and defence. On Friday, the Centre announced the list of country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna which included former President Pranab Mukherjee, Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh and singer Bhupen Hazarika. (ANI)