'Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham aims at creating more employable youth in Andhra'

[India], Oct 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said that the state government's 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham' scheme is aimed at creating more employable youth.

"The Andhra Pradesh government will tomorrow (Tuesday) start dispersing funds of the monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 1,000 to the eligible jobless youth of the state as a part of 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham' scheme," Lokesh told ANI on Monday.

"The scheme aims at creating more employable youth. We have recognised 10 lakh unemployed youth in the state and out of them, 5.60,000 have applied and 2,80,000 applications have been verified," Lokesh added.

Earlier on September 12, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that the scheme's major motive is to empower the youth by providing skill development, self-employment opportunities and use the youth power for the development of an economy. "The state government has been providing skill development training to 10 lakh youth and providing employment opportunities to them. He said 260 training partners were appointed to train and provide employment opportunities to youth. The training partners were appointed from Singapore, Germany and UK too," Naidu said. (ANI)