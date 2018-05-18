Mukul Rohatgi says Yeddyurappa's letter to court shows majority

[India], May 18 (ANI): Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who is appearing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Karnataka crisis on Friday informed the state Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa's letter to the Supreme Court shows majority and the same will be shown during a floor test.

Interacting with the media before appearing at the apex court for a hearing on the same, Rohatgi rebuffed the reports of alleged horse-trading of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) leaders by the BJP.

"We will show Chief Minister's letter to the Supreme Court, it shows he has support and support will be shown in the house," Rohatgi said. "There is no issue of horse-trading, it is the other way, as MLAs have been taken to resorts," he added. Meanwhile, the Congress and the JD(S) have shifted their MLAs from Karnataka to Hyderabad fearing poaching attempts by the BJP. The newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister, who took oath yesterday, has 15-day to prove his majority on the floor of the assembly. (ANI)