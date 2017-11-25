Mukul Roy files criminal defamation case against TMC MP

[India], November 25 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy has filed a criminal defamation case against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee over using "defamatory statement" in the notice sent to the former by the parliamentarian.

The hearing in this matter will take place on December 1 in New Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Earlier this month, the Bhabhanipur MLA had sent legal notice to Roy after the former TMC leader, at a public rally, had said Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation was not a government entity but a private company owned by Abhishek, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The legal notice sent by Abhishek's advocate to Roy read, "On 10 November, Roy in a public rally made certain defamatory, malicious, and false statements against Banerjee. Roy had deliberately levied various baseless allegations which were published, broadcast and circulated by various news organisations." "Roy has deliberately targeted All India Trinamool Youth Congress national president which are nothing more than an attempt to malign and tarnish his reputation. The notice further states that no such paper depicting Banerjee's ownership or association with either a company 'Biswa Bangla' and 'Jago Bangla' exist," the notice further read. Mukul Roy quit the TMC and joined the BJP on November 3. (ANI)