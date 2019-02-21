Mulayam takes dig at Akhilesh, questions SP-BSP alliance

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): In a veiled dig at his son Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday questioned the newly stitched SP-BSP alliance and said that people within his party are destroying the outfit.

Mulayam underscored that the Samajwadi Party was a strong party, which won several elections on its own.

"Who is destroying the party? Our own people from the party. It was such a strong party. Formed government alone for three times, all three times we (SP) became the Chief Minister, we were also the Raksha Mantri, and we were strong. I am not doing politics but saying what is correct," Mulayam Singh Yadav said at an event in SP office here.

Speaking on the final day of the Budget Session of Parliament on February 13, Mulayam had created a flutter in the political corridor, saying, "I want to congratulate the Prime Minister that he tried to move ahead taking everyone along. I hope all members will win and return and you (Prime Minister Modi) become the prime minister again." Recently, SP has forged an alliance with BSP to defeat the BJP in forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)