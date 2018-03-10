Multilateral Air Force exercise Samvedna starts from Monday

[India] March 10 (ANI): A Multilateral Air Force exercise, 'Samvedna', will be held from March 12 to 17, 2018.

The exercise, spearheaded by Indian Air Force and conducted by Southern Air Command (SAC), will ensure better understanding and sharing of response procedures between a number of friendly neighbouring nations.

Samvedna, which means 'Empathy', is the first composite HADR Air exercise in the South Asian region and would be focused on practicing Air Force centric HADR solutions in a Multi-national cooperative Disaster Management environment. Air Forces of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE and Myanmar have already committed resources and personnel for the exercise. Few other Air Forces from the region are also expected to join in.

The first day of exercise would be dedicated towards pre-exercise ground training with an aim of getting all participants on a common platform. The Table Top Exercise on March 13 and 14 would be aimed at setting up a scenario of pre and post Tsunami disaster requirements and guide participants to work out Air Force Centric HADR solutions. Flying cum Field Training Exercise on March 15 and 16 will be conducted from the dispersal area of Air Force Station Trivandrum to practice the flying/ field activities undertaken by Air Forces towards HADR under controlled conditions. This exercise would help in putting in place a basic framework for conduct of Joint Air HADR operations, which will be further refined during subsequent exercises. This exercise is expected to lead to more coordinated and efficient HADR Air operations in the entire South Asian region when the need arises. (ANI)