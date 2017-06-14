Multiple grenade attacks being carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad, claims J-K DGP Vaid

[India], June 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid on Wednesday claimed that the multiple grenade attacks taking place in Pulwama district were the handiwork of the Jaish-e-Mohammad as per intelligence reports gathered so far.

"Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen (HM) is a group which has a larger presence, but the Jaish-e-Mohammad was behind yesterday's incidents as per our intelligence report, though the HM has claimed it, but it's not true," Vaid told ANI.

Vaid said that no causalities have been reported so far. Only minor injuries have occurred to two constables and nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

"Things are under control. Two minor injuries have occurred to two constables and nine CRPF jawans. No casualties have been reported. Ramzan is a time when escalation takes place in terrorist's activities. South Kashmir has presence of more local terrorists," he said. He also promised that this year's Amarnath Yatra would pass off peacefully. "We will take care of that," he added. Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and 82 mm Mortars in the Bhimber Gali sector along the Line of Control (LoC). Yesterday, terrorists lobbed grenade at CRPF camp in Pahalgam's Sarnal. It comes minutes after a grenade attack on a CRPF company in Pulwama. As many as nine CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack on its camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral. Out of the nine personnel, three are in critical condition, while six have suffered minor injuries. The terrorists lobbed grenade at a camp of the CRPF's 180 Battalion at 6.05 p.m. Meanwhile, terrorists fired upon an Army camp of 22 Rashtriya Rifles at Pazalpora in North Kashmir and fled after retaliation by the Army. Also, weapons were snatched at Anantnag's Anchidora at the house of retired Justice Mohammad Athar. Reportedly, 4 x SLRs rifles were taken and two Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) are injured in the incident.(ANI)