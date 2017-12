[India], December 15 (ANI): One person was injured and two went missing after a portion of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar.

The slab of a four-storey Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) building collapsed when some repair work was underway.

The two missing persons have been identified as 22-year-old Firoz Khan and 23-year-old Safarul Huq.

The authorities informed that search and rescue operations were underway to find the two persons. (ANI)