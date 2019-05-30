Mumbai: 11-yr-old Royal Bengal tiger succumbs to cancer

[India], May 30 (ANI): An 11-year-old Royal Bengal Tiger, suffering from a rare form of cancer, died at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on Tuesday, officials said.

The tiger named Yash was the star attraction for the visitors at the safari.

Kiran Dabholkar, Assistant Forest Collector told ANI that Yash was born in 2008 and was unwell from the few months. He further informed that the tiger succumbed to complications like progressive, i.e weight loss and multiple organ failure.

In May, Bajirao, the last captive white tiger at the SGNP in Borivali also died at the age of 18. At present, the safari is left with only six tigers. (ANI)