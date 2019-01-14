Mumbai: 2 foreign drug peddlers nabbed possessing over 1kg cocaine

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai on Saturday arrested two foreign nationals and seized 1.005 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs. 6,03,00,000 from their possession.

The accused, arrested in front of a High School in Andheri West, have been identified as Daniel Ifeanyichukwu Ezieke (38) and John James Francis (35).

According to the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Bandra unit, Daniel was arrested with 505 grams of highest quality cocaine, while John had 500 gram highest quality Cocaine in his possession.

The operation was conducted by PI Wadhawane and staff of Anti Narcotics Cell after they received confirmation regarding the presence of drugs. (ANI)