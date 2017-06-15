  1. Sify.com
Mumbai: 21-year-old student commits suicide in Kandivali

A 21-year-old student hailing from Patil Nagar in Mumbai's Kandivali area committed suicide on Wednesday.

Sanchita alias Nayana Wagh, a student of Patkar College in Goregaon, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

The parents took her to the Shatabdi hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the Kandiwali Police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) (56/2017) in this case.

Initial inquiry report suggests that she committed suicide after failing her First Year B. Com exams. (ANI)



