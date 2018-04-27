Mumbai: 3 killed in firecracker factory explosion

[India] Apr 27(ANI): At least three people were killed in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Beed district on Friday afternoon.

The explosion occurred at 4:30 in the afternoon due to a short circuit. The slab of the factory fell down immediately, killing three people on the spot.

Fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the flames.

An investigation in this regard has been initiated.

In a similar incident, 17 people were killed in a fire that broke out at a firecracker storage unit in Bawana area in New Delhi in January this year. (ANI)