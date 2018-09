[India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Anti Narcotic Cell, Ghatkopar Unit has arrested four people for carrying five kg of cannabis in Waitagwadi.

The four people- Shahid Iqbal Shaikh, Kayum Noor Mohd. Shaikh, Anis Noor Mohd. Shaikh and Mohd. Ali Jafar Shaikh were arrested on Friday. All of them are residents of Mumbai.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)