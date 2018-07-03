Mumbai: 445 bridges to undergo safety audit, says Piyush Goyal

[India], July 3 (ANI): After a part of a foot over bridge caved in at Mumbai's Andheri station, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that 445 bridges in Mumbai suburban will undergo safety audit.

He said, "I got the design of this bridge studied. This bridge is Cantilever bridge and is around 40 years old. Safety audit will be done of 445 bridges in Mumbai suburban. As per findings of audit, necessary action will be taken at the earliest."

This comes after Gokhale Bridge, which connects Andheri East and Andheri West, collapsed in Mumbai's Andheri station on Tuesday morning, injuring at least six people.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, taking stock of the situation, spoke to the Commissioner of Police of Mumbai and asked him to ensure smooth traffic movement. The Fadnavis government also announced a compensation of Rupees one lakh to those injured. Meanwhile, the BJP-led state government has also asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner to increase the frequency of BEST buses for the convenience of commuters. (ANI)