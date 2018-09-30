Mumbai: 7 girls rescued in bar raid

[India], Sep 30 (ANI): As many as seven girls were rescued in a raid conducted at a downtown bar by Mumbai Police in the wee hours of Sunday.

The police raided Sandeep Palace Bar, located at Grant Road, at around 1:00 AM, and arrested 12 customers.

Five waiters, a cashier, and the manager of the bar were also arrested.

A case has been registered at the Gamdevi Police station under sections 294, 114, 34, IPC r/w 3, 8(1)(2)(4) of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar rooms and the Protection of Dignity of Woman Act, 2016.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)