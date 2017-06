[India], June 22 (ANI): The Mumbai Police have registered a hit and run case against an unknown driver of a Honda city car for allegedly hitting a lady.

The driver fled the spot without offering any help to 95-year-old, who succumbed to her injuries.

The Mulund Police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 279, 304, and 134 A. (ANI)