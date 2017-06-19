Mumbai: Actress Anjali Shrivastav found dead in Andheri apartment

[India], June. 19 (ANI): A 29-year-old actress allegedly committed suicide in Andheri West, and her body was found by the police on Monday.

Anjali Shrivastav's relatives took the help of her landlord when she did not pick up her phone for a stretch of time.

When her landlord opened the door with a duplicate key, her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

No suicide note was found in the room and the police is investigating the reason behind her extreme step.

Her body has been sent to the Cooper hospital for post mortem.

More details to follow. (ANI)