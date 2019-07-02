Mumbai airport: 52 flights cancelled, 54 delayed amidst downpour

Mumbai: International Airport due to inclement weather. A SpiceJet flight from Jaipur skid and overshot the main runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains on Monday, although none of the passengers were hurt in the incident, an airline spokesperson said. However, the main runway has been shut leading to delays in takeoffs and landings.

A Delhi airport official said 16 flights were delayed and 4 flights cancelled so far at Delhi airport due to the Mumbai rains.

Mumbai airport authorities have said it could take up to 48 hours to re-open the main runway. A 150-metre-ramp is being prepared to help move the plane, a Boeing 737-800, which is still stuck at the end of the runway. A secondary runway is operational but flights have been delayed. While 52 flights have been cancelled, 54 have been delayed. International flights have been affected because the secondary runway is not wide enough to accommodate wide-body airplanes. Domestic airlines have posted messages on social media warning people of cancellation and delays.