Mumbai Airport runway closure: Jet Airways releases guest advisory

[India], Feb. 3 (ANI): The Jet Airways on Saturday informed its customers that the main runway at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), Mumbai will be closed for "operations" from February 1 to February 17.

"The main runway at Mumbai airport is being closed for Operations from February 01 - 17, 2018 from 1000 - 1700 hrs, (except Wednesdays), due to urgent upgrade of navigational equipment. Operations conducted on the secondary runway are likely to impact all arrivals and departures in and out of Mumbai," said a press statement by Jet Airways.

The statement also said that guests who are planning to travel with the airlines, via Mumbai, "are advised to allow for sufficient time while making bookings for onward travel". Flight operations at Mumbai Airport, are said to be constrained in the coming days as the main runway will remain closed for seven hours a day from February 1 to February 17. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to conduct operations on the main runway is in place for equipment maintenance at the airport. (ANI)