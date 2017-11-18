Mumbai attack mastermind's nephew, along with five others killed in Bandipora encounter

[India], Nov. 18 (ANI): Mumbai attack mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi's nephew Owaid, along with five other Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, was gunned down by security forces during Bandipora encounter on Saturday.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from their possession.

Congratulating the security force for their achievement, Jammu and Kashmir DGP S. P. Vaid said that Hajin has been a difficult area to operate, but they are very clear in their aim.

"Hajin has been a difficult area to operate. We have lost few of our soldiers in this area in this year. But we are very clear in our motive and will continue with our operation," Vaid told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir authorities ordered to suspend data services, including 2G, 3G and 4G services in Hajin area of Bandipora district in view of the encounter. One Indian Air Force (IAF) Garud personnel also lost his life and two Indian Army personnel were injured in the encounter, which was started earlier in the day. (ANI)