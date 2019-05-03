Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire, none hurt

Mumbai: A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport bus caught fire in suburban Malad on Friday, but nobody was injured in the incident, a fire brigade official said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am at a bus stand in Dindoshi area, he said.

"The blaze started from the fuel tank of the bus. Except its two rear tyres, the entire vehicle, which was going towards Malad from Goregaon, was gutted in the fire. There was no report of injury in the incident," the official said.

After being alerted, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames, he added.