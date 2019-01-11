Mumbai: BEST employees refuse to end strike until their demands are met

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): There seems to be no end to woes of scores of commuters in Mumbai as an indefinite strike called by employees of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) continued for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

At least 32,000 employees of Mumbai's civic transport from a long time have been demanding for merging of BEST budget with 'A' budget of BMC. They are also seeking resolution of the issue of employee service residences and recruitment. When the talks with the authorities failed, the employees resorted to the strike.

BEST, the lifeline of Mumbai has a fleet size of as many as 3200 buses. It the second largest transport system in the metropolis after local trains which ferry more than 70 lakh commuters on a daily basis. (ANI)