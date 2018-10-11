Mumbai BJP worker sacked for misbehaving with women

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mumbai unit has ousted Mani Balan, the president of the Dharavi Assembly Constituency over allegations of misbehaviour and use of abusive language against a BJP women leader.

An FIR under Sections 509 (use of word, gesture or act to insult the modesty of a woman) and 500 (defamation) was filed by the lady at the Dharavi Police station.

The Mumbai BJP has constituted an internal inquiry committee to further investigate into the matter.

According to media reports, the FIR was filed with the help of an audio recording, wherein Balan can allegedly be heard using the offensive language against the lady while conversing with a fellow BJP Party worker Asgar Sheikh. The police recorded the statement of Sheikh and then filed the FIR. (ANI)