Mumbai blaze: Hospital did not have final NOC, says Dy fire officer

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Mumbai's ESIC Kamgar hospital, which was engulfed in flames earlier today, did not obtain a final No Objection Certificate (NOC), Deputy Fire Officer of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), MV Ogale, said on Monday.

"They (hospital authorities) have applied for the final NOC but compliances were not in line with the provisions of the act and hence they have not been given final NOC by us. Our building proposal department has also not given final occupation certificate," Ogale told media here.

As many as six people lost their lives while 106 others sustained injuries after the massive fire broke out here today. Ten fire tenders were pressed into service and the firemen are making efforts to douse the blaze. A rescue van and 16 ambulances are at the spot to provide necessary assistance. Mumbai's Mayor V Mahadeshwar said the cause of the fire is yet to be revealed. "Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation is responsible for the fire audits, whether they carried out fire audits or not, that will be investigated," he added. (ANI)