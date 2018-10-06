Mumbai-bound flight diverted to Patna as passenger suffers heart attack mid-air

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): A Mumbai-bound flight from Bagdogra was diverted to Patna airport on Friday following a medical emergency.

The Indigo flight made an emergency landing at Patna after a passenger suffered a heart attack mid-air.

Passenger, Amarjeet Tripathi, hailing from Odisha complained of chest pain to crew members of the Indigo flight after which the flight contacted the Patna airport for emergency landing.

Upon landing, the patient was provided with immediate medical assistance and was shifted to a hospital. The passenger is now safe.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight was diverted to Varanasi after a passenger's health deteriorated onboard. Unfortunately, the passenger, who was traveling on SG 88 from Bangkok to Delhi, was declared brought dead at a local hospital. (ANI)