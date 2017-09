Six workers have been killed and another 11 injured in an explosion of three gas cylinders at an under-construction, 13-storeyed Prarthana building, near Juhu in Mumbai.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Cooper Hospital.

So far, the reason of the fire is yet unknown.

Most of the victims are labourers from West Bengal.

The situation is under control now.

The fire-fighters have rescued 17 people from the blaze. (ANI)