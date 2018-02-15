Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express gets new coaches under 'Operation Swarn'

[India] Feb. 15 (ANI): After introducing refurbished coaches in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, Western Railways introduced more comfortable and elegant coaches with superior aesthetics in Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express under Project Swarn on Thursday.

The move comes weeks after the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express got coaches, christened 'Anubhuti', with aircraft-like interiors.

Rest of the rakes likely to be done by March,18.

"Swarn project by the Ministry of Railways is an attempt to upgrade premium trains such as Rajdhani Express and Shatabdi Express on crucial routes. The budget for up gradation of each train has been kept at Rs. 50 lakh and each division of Indian Railways has been given 10 parameters - ranging from safety, punctuality, cleanliness to passenger amenities - to focus on for the revamp," officials of Western Railways said. "What's good news for the passengers is that all these additional features come with no hike in fares," officials added. The 12951/52 Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train has several features such as vinyl wrapped anti-graffiti interiors, new paint scheme, LED lighting and better berths in all classes. The toilets have been made modular with toilet paper dispensers, better wash basins, branded bath fittings, odour control systems and good quality soap dispensers. Toilet occupancy indicators have also been added at the end of each coach. Other features that include are; premium quality mirrors and improved dustbins, seating area has been made squeaky clean, new design curtains have been provided in the First AC coaches, digital watches in the cabins of First AC coaches indicating temperature and humidity as well, all information related to safety of passengers and services available on board has been put on a single notice board for the convenience of the passengers and lots more. (ANI)