Mumbai: Dharmendra Pradhan meets kin of chopper crash

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday met the family of an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employee, who lost his life in the helicopter crash earlier on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan said he would discuss the crash with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard are on their job. I am also going to Mumbai to coordinate things. I will discuss it with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She is also cooperating and has instructed the Navy and the Coast Guard to look into the issue extensively," Pradhan said.

A total of seven people were on-board in the Pawan Hans Dauphin N2 that crashed and total of four bodies have been recovered so far. Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has identified two of the bodies to be of ONGC employees. In total, there were seven people, including five ONGC employees, which crashed off the Mumbai coast. The ONGC, along with the ICG and the Indian Navy, has pressed its helicopter and speedboats for search operations. The helicopter, which took off from Juhu at 10.20 am, was scheduled to land at ONGC's North Field oil rig at 10.58 am. The last contact with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) was made at about 10.30 am, 30 nautical miles off Mumbai. The cause behind the tragic incident is still unknown. (ANI)