Mumbai: Doctor arrested for raping model

[India], May 8 (ANI): Mumbai police has arrested a doctor for allegedly raping a 21-year-old model.

Senior police inspector at Versova police station, Ravindra Badgujar, said, "The accused and the victim had come into contact while she was working in a TV serial. They also lived together after knowing each other. We have registered a case on the complaint of the victim and investigation is underway."

The accused doctor lives in Chembur area of the city and works in a pharmaceutical company.

Police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Accused has been sent to police custody till May 10. (ANI)