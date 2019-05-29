Mumbai doctor suicide: 1 held, NCW voices concern over 'deeply disturbing' incident

[India], May 28 (ANI): One of the three doctors accused of harassing Dr Payal Salman Tadvi was held by the Mumbai police on Tuesday.

Dr. Bhakti Mehar was arrested for allegedly abetting the post-graduate medical student, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, to end her life on May 22, Mumbai police PRO Manjunath Singhe confirmed.

The other two doctors, Hema Ahuja and Ankita Khandilwal of BLY Nair Hospital in Mumbai, who are accused of persistently harassing Dr Tadvi over her social identity are yet to be nabbed.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognisance of the matter and written to the hospital administration, requesting to appraise with the action taken in the case. "The NCW is deeply disturbed...It is a matter of serious concern," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote in the letter addressed to hospital director Dr. Avinas Supe. On Monday, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women had issued a notice to Dean of the BYL Nair Hospital seeking a report on the action taken in the case. Earlier in the day, a Congress delegation led by Milind Deora met with Mumbai Joint Police Commissioner Vinay Chaubey (law and order) and urged him to take strict action against those responsible. Deora requested the commissioner to ensure justice to the victim's family through a fast track court and arrest the accused at the earliest. The hospital administration formed an anti-ragging committee to probe the suicide. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has suspended the three doctors. The accused doctors, on Monday, wrote to the association urging to ensure 'fair' probe into the issue. (ANI)