Mumbai: Elderly couple writes to President seeking active euthanasia

[India] January 11 (ANI): An elderly couple from Mumbai wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking permission for an "active euthanasia".

Narayan Lavate (86), who retired in 1989 from the State Transport Corporation, said that he does not have any children and both he and his wife do not suffer from any major health problem.

"We are also of no use to the society now and cannot contribute anything to it, so we have written to the President to allow us for a doctor-assisted death," Lavate told ANI.

His wife, 79-years-old, who is former principal of a High School in the city, said that they decided not to have kids at the very initial stage of their life. "At this stage of life we simply do not want to live. We don't have hardship in our life but still we do not want to live," she added. Narayan Lavate further said he wrote to the President because he has the constitutional power to pardon life sentences and should also have the power to allow 'right to death'. (ANI)