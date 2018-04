[India] April 5: Fire broke out at three godowns in Wajid Ali Compound in Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Thursday.

10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The Mumbai police reported that there were no casualties as everyone was rescued.

Earlier on March 25, at least one person was killed and seven others were injured in a fire incident in a slum area near Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Chembur in Mumbai.(ANI)