Mumbai: Fire at Cinevista Studio doused

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): The massive fire that broke out in the Cinevista Studio in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg has been doused.

No casualties and injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

The fire, which erupted at around 8 pm on Saturday, was brought under control by seven fire tenders.

At the time of the incident, two TV serials were being shot at the studio - Bepanaah (Colors TV) and Haasil (Sony Entertainment Television).

The Cinevista studio has over 30 shooting locations.

The incident comes just a week after a huge fire was broken out at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel locality of Mumbai killing 14 people and injuring over 30. (ANI)