[India], Oct 1 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) power house in the Savarkar Nagar area in Thane on late Sunday.

Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame. The fire extinguishing operation is currently underway.

No casualties or injury has been reported as yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)