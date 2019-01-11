Mumbai: Fire Brigade raids Cricket Club of India premises

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): In its drive against violations of fire safety norms by establishments, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) on Thursday raided the Cricket Club of India.

During the raid, MFD found several lapses including insecure electrical equipment.

Illegal alteration and obstruction of passage were also found in the CCI premises by the MFB.

Joint inspection visit was also carried out at Bombay Gymkhana where illegal usage of three L.P. Gas cylinders was found in the kitchen of staff canteen and also 07 numbers of CO2 compressed air industrial use cylinders were found in the main kitchen. Both the cylinders were seized. (ANI)