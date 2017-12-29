Mumbai fire: I would blame judiciary, government, says Neelam Krishnamoorthy

[India], Dec 29 (ANI): Hours after a massive fire at Mumbai's Kamala Mills claimed fourteen lives, Neelam Krishnamoorthy the President, Association of victims of Uphaar tragedy on Friday criticized the judiciary and government for such fire incidents.

Neelam Krishnamoorthy told ANI, "Each time I see a fire taking place and people dying, it angers me a lot and I feel I have miserably failed in my endeavor to stop such fire incidents. I would blame the judiciary and government for this."

Krishnamoorthy further asserted that she has been fighting to ensure such incident doesn't take place.

"It's been 20 years since I am fighting this legal battle, it was not only to ensure that I get justice for my children but also to ensure that such incident doesn't take place," said Krishnamoorthy. Krishnamoorthy also asked people to demand for their safety, "The owners and occupiers continue to flout the rules with impunity and government agencies continue to give NOCs for a price. The ordinary people have to pay the price of such irresponsibility; it is time that people hit the street to demand their own safety." At least 14 people were killed; many others were injured after a fire broke out in a rooftop restaurant in the Kamala Mills Compound early on Friday. According to reports, the blaze was reported at about 12.30 am from the Mojo's Bistro restaurant and it quickly spread to neighbouring restaurant. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. Mumbai Police have booked the owner of the pub for negligence and other charges for the fire, suspected to be triggered by an electrical short-circuit. Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. (ANI)