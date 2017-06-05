  1. Sify.com
  4. Mumbai: German teacher at international school charged with 'sodomy'

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 05, 2017 19:46 hrs

[India], June 5 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a case of sodomy was registered against a German teacher of a leading international school here.

The case was registered on May 15 after two students of the school filled a complaint against the teacher.

The case was registered under MIDC Police jurisdiction reportedly under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) confirmed the news but refused to comment on it. (ANI)



