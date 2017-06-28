Mumbai: High tide turns tragic, washes away girl at Marine Drive

[India], June 28 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a girl was washed away in sea during high tide.

The girl, identified as Preeti Shrikrishna Pise, aged 17 years, was washed away yesterday when she was trying to touch the high rising splashes at the Marine Drive and slipped into the sea.

The Mumbai Police have denied the reports, that say she died while taking selfie during the high tide.

The police have warned everyone visiting Marine Drive and other places in Mumbai during high tide.

Mumbaikars could be seen flocking the Marina Drive yesterday, to witness the high tide, bringing in waves as high as 4.81 metres. However, Sunday recorded the highest of the season with a maximum height of 5.02 metres. (ANI)