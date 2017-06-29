Mumbai: Husband stabs wife, hangs self

[India], June 29 (ANI): A 46-year-old man stabbed his wife to death and then committed suicide by hanging self to a fan at his residence in a housing society in Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar.

The incident took place on Wednesday night.

The police said they have sent the body to the Rajwadi Hospital for post-mortem and only after filing a case under section 302 of the Indian penal code (IPC) will they proceed forward with the case.

"Vishnu Shinde stabbed Vanita (36) with a kitchen knife after a heated argument and later hanged himself from the ceiling fan. His wife used to work as a beautician in a parlour. They also have an 18-year-old son who was with his aunt in Kalyan at the time of the incident," the police said.

On further investigation, it was revealed that both husband and wife had been staying separately for a few months. The police have registered a murder and accidental death case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)