[India] December 15 (ANI): A journalist died in a head-on collision between two auto rickshaws in Mumbai's Kurla area.

He has been identified as Prashant Tripathi.

The incident took place late on Thursday night.

One of the rickshaw drivers, identified as Yasin Shaikh, fled the spot but was later arrested.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)