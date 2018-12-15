Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo Flight grounded after bomb threat call

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): A lady passenger on Saturday made an anonymous hoax bomb threat to delay a Lucknow bound-Indigo flight.

The perpetrator, who was flying on Go Air flight G8 329 to Delhi from Mumbai, was later found to be mentally unsound, informed Indigo.

The flight was grounded after the woman passenger approached an IndiGo check-in counter at Terminal 1 here and informed that there was a bomb in IndiGo's flight 6E 3612 (operating on Mumbai Delhi/Lucknow route). She also presented photographs of few people and claimed that they are threat to nation and have allegedly planted a bomb.

Operations have resumed, however the flight was delayed by an hour. After receiving the bomb threat, the BDDS, MIAL, CISF, IGO Security and DGCA agencies immediately rushed for the necessary checks. The checks included the opening of Landing Gear doors, THS compartment, Two cargo holds and detailed inspection of cockpit and cabin including lavatories, said the airport authority. On a related note, in June also, the IndiGo call centre received a bomb threat for its Jaipur-Mumbai flight. In March this year a Delhi-Kolkata Air India flight, AI-020, returned to the Delhi airport after a bomb threat call was received by the national carrier's call centre. (ANI)