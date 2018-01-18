Mumbai Maharathi withdraws participation from Pro Wrestling League

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): The team owners of the Mumbai Maharathi announced that they have decided to pull out of the third edition of the Pro Wrestling League with immediate effect.

While the team management has taken in its stride several instances of mismanagement and operational glitches by the league organisers, they reacted strongly to the incident that occurred at the toss between Mumbai Maharathi and their opponents.

After Sakshi Malik won the toss, she opted to block the wrestler in the 74 kg category but was prevented to do so by the organisers in a clear violation of the rules. Sakshi then had no option but to block a wrestler in another weight category, which subsequently proved vital in the final outcome of the match, as Mumbai Maharathi lost the tie 3-4 to Veer Maratha.

According to the rules, one weight category cannot be blocked for consecutive matches and for a total of two out of the five league matches. Mumbai Maharathi had blocked the 74 kg category in their first encounter and now sought to do so in their third encounter, adhering to the rules, but the league organisers stepped in to twist the rules and thwart Mumbai Maharathi. Due to this, the team in an official release announced that they would withdraw their participation. On a related note, Mumbai Maharathi is the sixth team to have walked out of the league in three years. (ANI)