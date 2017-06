[India] June 2 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Friday arrested a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act for raping his mentally challenged daughter.

The police arrested the man yesterday and produced him before the court.

The court had given him two-day police custody.

The girl was taken to the Cooper Hospital.

After medical check-up, the doctor said she is pregnant.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)